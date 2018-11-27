Pet Pals: Meet Max!

This week’s Pet Pal is a four-legged friend who is looking for a forever home. People would describe him as curious, energetic and trusting.

Meet Max! He was surrendered by his owners because they let him run loose often.

The shelter says that Max is a busy bee and playful. He loves long walks, which he’d like to go on everyday. After that, he’ll curl up with you to relax.

A meet and greet is required and if you have other dogs, please, bring them to the shelter to meet prior to adopting.

To meet her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.