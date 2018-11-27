Pigs pigout on tons of Thanksgiving leftovers

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Thanksgiving leftovers are often reheated and gobbled up at homes within days, but for some Las Vegas restaurants, they go to another hungry bunch. Scraps go to the pigs.

The co-owner at Las Vegas Livestock said this is the pigs’ favorite time of the year. The pig farm gets leftovers from many valley restaurants and properties on the Strip.

That means the pigs get to eat all that delicious food that we just couldn’t finish.

“These pigs are very spoiled,” James ‘Hank’ Combs said.

Spoiled swine feasted on the holiday leftovers.

“I mean it’s Las Vegas so lobster and prime rib!” Combs said. “They like leftovers. It’s one of their happiest times of the year. Obviously, they get a lot of leftovers. So anything from the stuff they prepared at the buffet that they never served to stuff left over in the buffet.”

