Port City Super Girls Camp Registration Ends Friday

The Wilmington Police Department is accepting applications for their third annual Port City Super Girls academy.

The WPD created Port City Super Girls in 2016 as a community outreach and gang prevention program. Officials said young women are often used by gang leaders to help carry out illegal activities. The Port City Super Girls Academy is a four day created for 100 girls 12 to 18 years of age. This on-site program will challenge female teens to explore new and innovative career paths, receive instruction on financial literacy, and violence prevention and intervention. An interactive curriculum will be offered along with extra-curricular activities to include, sports, health and fitness. Girls 12 to 18 years of age who are residents of New Hanover County, Brunswick & Pender County can apply.

Go online to the Wilmington Police Department’s website, print off application, fill

it out, and then drop off the completed application to the Wilmington Police Department

front desk. Or, come into the Wilmington Police Dept. front desk and request an application and turn it in once completed. Applications are due by Friday, November 30th.