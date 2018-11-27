‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

By
Associated Press
-
0
Stephen Hillenburg is the creator of "SpongeBob SquarePants." (Photo: Twitter)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “SpongeBob SquarePants” creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57.

Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

- Advertisement -

Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and a Broadway show.

You Might Also Like