Surveillance video shows man urinating on front porch at NC home

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Woodlake homeowners in Durham are on guard after reports of someone urinating on front porches.

In one incident, a young man was caught on a home surveillance camera urinating on the front steps, knocking on the door, and running away.

Some neighbors think it could be a prank, but others are more concerned.

“I just don’t want people coming up and doing dirty, nasty, annoying things on my front porch,” said Teri Blackmore.

“It’s someone who doesn’t have respect for other people’s property and just maybe a little bit mentally ill,” said David Wait, who’s lived in Woodlake for 25 years and doesn’t recognize the culprit.

