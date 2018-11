WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a busy night in high school basketball on Tuesday in the Cape Fear. Some teams had their first games of the 2018-2019 season. Below are the final scores from the games.

Girls Basketball:

West Bladen 11 , Hoggard 44

White Oak 22 , Ashley 40

Boys Basketball:

West Bladen 52 , Hoggard 60

White Oak 49 , Ashley 48