UNCW Men’s Basketball rolls past rival ECU

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a big night offensively for UNCW Men’s Basketball, as the Seahawks had five players in double figures taking down ECU, 95-86.

Jeantal Cylla continues to impress for UNCW since the start of the Battle in the Blue Ridge. On Tuesday night the transfer had a team high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. Kai Toews recorded yet another double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

As a team UNCW made 10 three pointers while shooting 52.7 percent from the field on the night going 29-55.

The win gets the Seahawks back to .500 on the season at 4-4. The loss for the ECU Pirates drop them to now 4-4 on the year as well.

UNCW will now have a break until Saturday, when they are set to host Davidson at 7:00 P.M. inside Trask Coliseum.