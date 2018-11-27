Whiteville City Council tours new City Hall building

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville City Council members got a look Tuesday afternoon at the progress of their new City Hall, which is currently under construction.

Whiteville City Manager Darren Currie says today was the first day council members were allowed to tour the site due to potential safety hazards, and everyone seems to be happy with the progress so far.

Currie says when they first laid the building out it looked small, but now that there are walls and a roof, it has a different feel.

He says right now they are on par to stick to the $3.4 million budget, and despite all of the rain we’ve had this year, progress is moving along nicely.

“The building withstood Hurricane Florence very well, no damage, we did not have to go back and redo anything, so we were extremely excited about that,” said Currie. “However, we have had several rain days, the hurricane itself, so we’re probably a couple of weeks behind.”

Currie says they expect the building to open late march or early April.

After the tour, council went across the street to look at carpet and tile samples, paint colors, and furniture options.