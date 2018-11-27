Wilmington Chamber organizes first responders appreciation week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Community leaders gathered in Wilmington this morning to honor the area’s first responders.

The event was originally scheduled for the week after hurricane Florence hit, but it had to be postponed.

This is the second year the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce put on the event to thank all first responders.

“Our first responders go above and beyond to protect us, our homes and families, oftentimes not receiving the recognition they rightfully deserve,” said Chamber President & CEO Natalie English. “First Responders Appreciation Week allows the business community to show their admiration and support and give back to those who are on the frontlines for the community every day.”

Awards were presented to each agency for the work they do every day. Wilmington Chamber President & CEO Natalie English said they also wanted to acknowledge everything they did during hurricane Florence.

“So many of them, for such an extended period of time, left their homes and families to respond and to serve us and to help save some of us. It was such an extended period of time due to the magnitude of the storm that, yes, I think that this year there was more awareness of the thanks and appreciation we needed to share.”

English said they also gave out an award for a “Friend of First Responder”. This year, the award went to Duke Energy for all the work their lineman do in the community. Mayor Bill Saffo and New Hanover County Commission Chairman Woody White presented awards to area first responder agencies and a “Friend of First Responder” Business Award.