Christmas in NY: It’s time for the Rockefeller tree lighting

NEW YORK (AP) — A massive Norway spruce is ready for stardom in a New York City holiday tradition.

A ceremony will be held on Wednesday evening to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

The tree will burst alive with 5 miles of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza.

Thousands of police officers will flood the area and spectators will be funneled through security screening.

The 75-year-old tree was donated by a couple in Wallkill, 60 miles north of New York City.

It will remain on display until Jan. 7. Then it will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.