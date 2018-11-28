Crews remove 450 needles from NC construction site

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP/CNN) — The Business 40 work zone is a dangerous one; and people are doing dangerous things inside it.

As construction began on the long-awaited project, crews began coming across drug paraphernalia. Pipes, spoons and needles were all found — so many needles, that the crew had to call in police and the NCDOT to help clean them up.

- Advertisement -

“That resulted in the removal of close to 450 needles from that area,” said David Davis, safety manager for Flatiron Construction, referring to one portion of the project site.

Although there are pockets where most of the needles have been found, Davis says they have seen them across the entire project area.

“We found a lot of paraphernalia here,” he said, speaking of the Green Street Bridge. “We found a lot of paraphernalia under the bridge that was going across Liberty Street.”

Read more here.