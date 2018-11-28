Highway Patrol says no fatalities on I-40 during holiday

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — State troopers were out in full force last week monitoring Interstate 40 to make sure everyone had a safe Thanksgiving.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for travel across the country. It was estimated that more than 54 million Americans would travel more than 50 miles away from home to be with family and friends.

- Advertisement -

Aligning with IACP’s Drive to Zero/Drive to Save Lives initiative, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol participated in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among seven other states along the I-40 corridor. On Wednesday, November 21 and Sunday, November 25, troopers were placed every 20 miles along the major interstate.

Highway Patrol reported no fatalities across the state with a total of 31 collisions.