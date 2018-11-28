Lane closures on I-140 near Dan Cameron Bridge start Thursday

WILMINGTO, NC (WWAY) — Heads up, drivers! Bridge work will cause lane closures on Interstate 140 in Wilmington over the next week.

At least one lane will stay open to traffic as North Carolina Department of Transportation crews repair the Dan Cameron Bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River from Thursday to Friday, Dec. 7.

- Advertisement -

The work will run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Crews will be making an emergency replacement of a bridge joint that is necessary to ensure safe passage for drivers using the bypass,” NCDOT stated in a press release.

You’re should plan to take alternate routes.