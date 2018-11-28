Local Coffee House Prepares for Student Art Showcase

WILMINGTON, NC -WWAY After getting hit hard by Hurricane Florence Tim Kenny, owner of morning Morning Glory Coffeehouse is rebuilding and opening his doors for a special event.

With the help of Dr. Janna Robertson, a professor at UNCW, Will Balance, a local artist, and all the art teachers in the county, the group will be hosting a middle grades arts exhibit at his business. They brought in the best pieces of art from Middle school students for a juried show. Two experienced judges and 4 student judges will determine the best pieces and award the honors and prizes.

The event will be at Morning Glory Coffeehouse, Nov 29-Dec 8. There will be an opening reception tomorrow 5-7pm. The coffeehouse is on the corner of Dawson and 15th street. All the details are on our facebook page for Morning Glory Coffeehouse.

