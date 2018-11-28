MISSING: Brunswick County woman last seen Sunday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
Tracy Hensley Wingler, 48, is missing from High Meadows Drive in Shallotte.
She was last seen Sunday.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Wingler left her home for Lowe’s Home Improvement in Shallotte at approximately 4 p.m. and never returned.
1 of 2
She was in a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck that has a spotlight on the driver’s side. NC registration ZNT-7150.
Wingler is 5’ 7” and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, contact Det. Hester at (910) 713-8360 or call 911.