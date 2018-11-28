NC lawmakers propose bill to relax law on marijuana possession

RALEIGH, NC (WSOC) — Some North Carolina lawmakers are taking steps to relax the law when it comes to marijuana possession.

A new bill would legalize possession of up to four ounces of marijuana and there would be no legal ramifications.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors, Paul Lowe Jr., said it’s about decriminalization more than legalizing the drug.

We’re criminalizing more and more people that probably shouldn’t be criminalized. Something should be done, but they shouldn’t be criminalized,” said Lowe.

Leaders who oppose the bill believe decriminalizing the drug would only encourage people to use it.

The rules committee will decide where the bill goes next.

Nearly two dozen states approved marijuana for medicinal purposes, while 10 states allow it for recreational use.

North Carolina does not have a formal medical marijuana law.