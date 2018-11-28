North Carolina asks Congress for $8.8B in Florence recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor is asking Congress for more federal funding to recover from Hurricane Florence, saying the total $8.8 billion requested is comparable to the help Washington has provided for other disasters since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday asked congressional budget-writers and the state’s congressional delegation to provide another $6.3 billion in federal recovery funds on top of the $2.5 billion already expected.

If approved, the federal funding would make up for about half the total $17 billion in damage from September’s historic rains and flooding.

The state has already committed $850 million. The General Assembly this week is discussing a plan to add another $300 million to help rebuild damaged schools and compensate farmers whose crops and livestock were destroyed.