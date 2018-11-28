Sensory-friendly Santa events in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s that time of the year! Time for children to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.

For some with special needs, that can’t always be a reality. There are a few places in Wilmington that are stepping up to help.

Wilmington’s Mayfaire Town Center is teaming up with the Autism Society of North Carolina to hold a sensory friendly Santa event.

It allows children​ ​with​ ​all spectrums of special​ ​needs​ experience the time-honored tradition of a Santa visit in a comforting environment.

Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of the special audience.

You can visit Santa for free Sunday, December 9 from noon until 5 p.m., inside Santa’s workshop at Mayfaire Town Center.

The 4th annual Quiet Visits with Santa will be held at Airlie Gardens on Saturday, Dec 8. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec 11 from noon to 3 p.m.

You can make an appointment for that event by calling the Clinic for Special Children at (910) 319-7744