Topsail basketball completes the sweep over Pender

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–It was a clean sweep of both the boy’s and girl’s basketball games on Wednesday night for the Topsail Pirates.

In the girl’s game Topsail jumped out to the big halftime lead. In the second half , the Pirates and Patriots were able to work their full rotation of players on the court. Topsail came out out top, 74-37.

It was all Pender in the first five minutes of the boy’s game as the Patriots jumped out to the early 10-0 lead. Topsail would stay within arms reach all the way to the end and came out with the 66-64 nail biting win.

Pender will be on the road at Laney on Friday night, while Topsail is set to host Dixon. The games will feature both a girls and boys game.