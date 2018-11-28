Truth or Myth: Cold weather increases risk of getting sick

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We all heard it growing up, put on a jacket or you’ll catch a cold! But is it really true, or just a myth?

“It’s hard when you live at the beach, and you’ve got your warm outfits, and then it goes to really cold, and you’re like, well, I got a bathing suit and a scarf!”

- Advertisement -

With temperatures dropping into the 20’s Wednesday night, and then jumping up into the 70’s this weekend, wardrobe choices are just one concern for those in the Cape Fear.

Most of us grew up hearing that big fluctuations in temperature can cause you to catch a cold.

“I always heard that you grow germs faster when it’s hot, like that the warmth breeds different bacteria. So maybe that’s different with the cold,” said New Hanover County resident Olivia Ostrander.

Related Article: Aerial mosquito spraying will begin soon in Brunswick County

There are plenty of myths out there when it comes to getting sick, and Wilmington doctor Brian Lanier is looking to dispel some of those.

“Viruses transmit by touch. So, by shaking hands, or touching a door knob or a surface where somebody that’s been sick has touched. It’s spread by people coughing and sneezing,” said Lanier.

Lanier says temperature does have an effect on the spread of disease, but not in the way you might think.

“If people are in closer proximity, they’re shut indoors because it’s cold outside, that gives more opportunity for those viruses to go from one person to another,” said Lanier.

Dr. Lanier says another myth is the effectiveness of using antibacterial soap. He says it can actually do more harm than good.

“Laboratory studies show that washing your hands with good old fashioned soap and water does just as good a job at removing germs as washing with antibacterial soap,” said Lanier.

One thing we can all agree on, nobody enjoys being sick.

“There’s nothing worse than when it’s really cold outside and you’ve got icicles on your nose,” joked Ostrander.

Dr. Lanier says hand sanitizer is good in a pinch, but you’re better off using soap and water.

He says the flu season in our area has been mild this year.