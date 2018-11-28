Wilmington Eagles Pee-Wee Football is headed to Nationals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–For the second time in four years , the Wilmington Eagles Pee-Wee football team is headed to the National Championships at Disney World.

The Eagles defeated a team from Virginia last weekend to claim the 2018 Mid-South Regional Championship. That earned the Pee-Wee squad a spot in the National Championships.

“I always wanted to go. I wanted to go last year, but we didn’t make it. This year we finally made it,”says Arquan Fleming.

The Eagles have had some tough luck this season, but still have an undefeated record. It wasn’t always busy, but they team knows what it takes to be the best.

“It has been great. We’ve been struggling sometimes, but we got back and worked together as a team,”says Montez Jones.

The Wilmington Eagles will start their quest for a National Championship on Dec. 1st when they take on the Royal Palm Beach Wildcats at 11:00 A.M. The game will be streamed online on ESPN3.