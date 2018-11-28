Woman spends holiday season living in camper, separated from daughter

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The holiday season is upon us, but many families in the Cape Fear are still out of their homes following Hurricane Florence.

As the holiday season rolls in, and after that awfully cold night last night, one woman will not be spending Christmas how she had hoped. But she says she is just lucky to be here and she is making the best of things.

“I’m not doing it this year. I got my Christmas trees up though,” said CJ, who has been displaced from her Burgaw home for more than two months.

CJ should be getting ready for Christmas, something she would normally do this time of year. This year though, she will celebrate in her camper outside her home destroyed by Florence.

CJ is trying to make ends meet. Separated from her teenage daughter since the storm, CJ says this holiday season will be lonely.

“It hurts a lot. I miss her. She wants her own room and her own bathroom. She doesn’t have that now,” said CJ.

The camper is just big enough for one person, which is why CJ’s ex-husband is caring for their daughter.

CJ says she is lucky to even have a roof and a heater as the winter rolls in. But she has one ultimate Christmas miracle..

“A new house. I just want my house back,” said CJ.

CJ says she lost almost everything from Florence, but not her Christmas decorations. CJ keeps her spirit high as ever. She says she owes it to the community.

“Just what a wonderful community and all the love. It’s amazing,” said CJ.

Like many others struggling, CJ says this year may be different, but she will pull through.

“You know, we’ll make do. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” said CJ.

CJ says she still has high hopes for Christmas. She has already started decorating and putting her Christmas lights up. She says each day gets better and better.