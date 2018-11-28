Women at retirement community are calendar girls

With 2018 coming to a close, a group of women in a Wisconsin retirement community are focusing on 2019. They’re hoping to inspire others to be fit.

Ranging in age from 70-something to north of 90, 12 women make up the Touchmark on West Prospect calendar.

Miss September Marge Willis says, “I was thinking, not only are these people beautiful here, but they are strong and fit and we are gaining muscle tone all the time, and I thought why don’t we make a calendar to show off our fitness?”

Willis may have come up with the calendar idea, but it didn’t take long for the other ladies to lend their bodies to the project.

“You’re never too old to try something new,” adds Miss June Marly Divver.

Fitness buffs who workout at least five times a week, the ladies have worked hard for their bodies. And they understand that fitness is good for their futures.

