Weather forces relocation of FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Cold weather is affecting one Disaster Recovery Center in the Cape Fear.

FEMA representatives had to change a location that was in a tent in Columbus County.

FEMA representative Pamela Saulsby says the Columbus County DRC in Whiteville was operating at the Columbus County Community Farmer’s Market.

The new location opened at noon Thursday at the Econo Lodge on J.K. Powell boulevard.

The DRC is located inside the continental room on the first floor, near room 1-30.

Saulsby says it is a one stop shop where representatives from FEMA and other organizations will walk you through the process of applying for low interest loans, temporary housing, and more.

However, the DRC will not be open much longer.

“Don’t sit on the fence and wait or let a deadline come and go,” said Saulsby. “It’s a very simple process to apply and once you’re in the system, we will work with you step by step to make sure that if you are eligible for any kind of assistance, that it comes your way.”

Saulsby says the DRC will close December 5th.

After that, you can apply online, over the phone, or at a other county’s DRC up until December 13th.

She says after you have registered, make sure to keep following up with FEMA.