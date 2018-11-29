Bladen Co. teen’s death to be featured in Sundance documentary

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The death of a Bladen County teen that made national headlines is the subject of a new documentary.

Always in Season will focus on the death of Bladenboro teen Lennon Lacy, which was considered to be suspicious by his family and many community members.

The documentary will premiere at the popular, long-running Sundance Film Festival.

On August 29, 2014, Lacy, a football player at West Bladen High School, was found hanging from a swing set. Although an autopsy determined there was no sign of foul play, there was speculation among the community that Lacy’s death was not a suicide.

The case is now closed in 2016.

The official description of the documentary stated, “When 17-year-old Lennon Lacy is found hanging from a swing set in rural North Carolina in 2014, his mother’s search for justice and reconciliation begins as the trauma of more than a century of lynching African Americans bleeds into the present.”

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 24 through February 3, 2019. The festival was started back in 1978 and is held annually in Park City, Utah.