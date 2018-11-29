Deputies search for missing Columbus County teen

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing teen.

CCSO says 15-year-old Rayn Wilson was last seen getting off a school bus and into a gold car on November 19 at about 3:15 p.m. at the community center in Bolton.

She was last seen wearing a white polo uniform shirt and khaki pants and a dark colored jacket.

Rayn weighs approximately 80-90 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be with a 19 year old named Jacob Caulder.

If you know where she is contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.