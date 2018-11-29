ECU fires head football coach Scottie Montgomery

GREENVILLE, NC (WTVD) — East Carolina University fired its head football coach Scottie Montgomery two days before the team’s final game of the season.

Montgomery was hired in 2016 to replace Ruffin McNeil, who was fired after finishing the season with a 5-7 record.

- Advertisement -

ECU was Montgomery’s first head coaching job. He has previously been the offensive coordinator for Duke.

In three seasons at ECU, Montgomery went 9-26, winning three games each year.

“As much as we would have liked the outcome to be different, the progress of a program is ultimately measured by its competitiveness, win total and championships,” ECU Chancellor Cecil P. Staton said. “It is our decision to move in a different direction with new leadership.”

Read more here.