FEMA changes disaster recovery center location due to cold weather

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — FEMA representatives made the call to change locations for one of the Disaster Recovery Centers in the Cape Fear because of cold weather this week.

FEMA representative Pamela Saulsby was on Good Morning Carolina talking about assistance for flood victims this morning.

Saulsby said the Columbus County DRC in Whiteville was operating at the Columbus County Community Farmer’s Market located at 132 Government Complex Road. It was closed yesterday because of the cold weather. The new location will open at noon today at the Econo Lodge at 503 N JK Powell Blvd., Whiteville, NC 28472.

Hours:

Thursday, November 29: 12pm – 6pm

Friday, November 30: 9am – 6pm

Saturday, December 1: 9am – 6pm

Hours after Saturday are to be determined.

Saulsby also talked about approaching deadlines and encourages anyone who still needs help to communicate with FEMA as much as possible.

“What we want is for folks who are already registered for disaster recovery assistance to stay active in the process and let us know if they have any changes in their housing,” Saulsby said.

She also said if the cold weather is forcing you to get a hotel, you can use your FEMA funds to pay for it. Saulsby said to save all your receipts and transactions.