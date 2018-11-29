Mattresses and more delivered to North Chase Florence victims

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Many who call north New Hanover County home lost everything in their homes due to flooding after Florence.

Just in time for Christmas one NorthChase neighbor, with a little help from his community, is making sure people have a way to sleep a little more soundly.

- Advertisement -

By no means is it a sleigh, but Jason Wagner and his big yellow truck are putting smiles on the faces of neighbors around North Chase.

“It’s huge not only that but the fact that we’re helping other people out that went through some hard times from Florence,” said Christine Howard who picked up her mattress.

Wagner lives in NorthChase. A while back, he met with neighbors for a fundraiser to help storm victims. During it his store, Perfect Dreamer Sleep Shop decided to step up.

He loaded the truck with twin to king size mattresses. Neighbors paid just enough to help him make the trip.

“There are multiple products that are in here that are maybe selling for 30 percent just over our cost,” said Wagner.

More than 20 different mattresses, most marked down half if not more than the original price. The shipping, all free, done by Wagner himself. We went into homes like Jeff Kranich’s. Two and a half months ago he still had water a foot high inside of it.

“A few things we were able to save,” said Kranich. “Things that we could put atop of desks dressers, but for the most part furniture all major appliances all gone.”

Kranich stayed through the storm, along Wynfield Drive where several of his neighbors are still displaced. That sad truth is what motivated Wagner.

“These people their going through a lot,” said Wagner.

They have a lot to overcome as people like Kranich work to repair his home one day at a time. His goal is to have things looking somewhat back to normal before Christmas and this delivery helped him get one step closer to that.

“It’s been a challenging year but it has been a year to really see how much people are around you to help you,” said Kranich.