PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As many families continue to face challenges due to Hurricane Florence, the USDA has waived all costs for students to be fed at school.

According to Pender County Schools, students will continue to receive free meals through December 31.

“We are grateful for this waiver from the USDA, which will allow us to continue to support our students and families with free meals as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Florence,” the school system said.