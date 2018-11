Rebecca Trammell, orgaznizer for “Services for Survivors” stopped by our WWAY studios to talk about their upcoming events.

The event is a resource fair to help neighbors who are still experiencing the devastating events of Florence recover. It’s like speed dating. We are matching resources with needs!

The Catholic Charities, Help Hub, Harrelson Center, Hope for NC, Legal Aid, NHCo. and WARM will be available Monday nights, Dec 3rd and 10th from 5:30-7pm at the First Baptist Activity Center.