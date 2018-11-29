Student attacked by dog at North Carolina school

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — A student was attacked by a dog at Hanes Magnet School Thursday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said two dogs were running around unsecured on school grounds near the ball field area where students were playing around 2:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

One of the dogs bit an 11-year-old student on the leg.

The school resource officer came to the ball field and helped staff in clearing other students off the field while the dogs were still running around.

The officer shot one of the dogs that was acting aggressively. The dog was hit by two rounds.

Read more here.