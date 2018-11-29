Will Chemours have to pay $12M to DEQ?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Will Chemours have to pay a $12 million civil penalty to the NCDEQ? It would be the largest penalty the agency has ever received from a single facility.

This big question comes after a proposed consent order was released last Wednesday.

The order would require Chemours to dramatically reduce GenX air emissions, provide permanent replacement drinking water supply tools to residents with directly contaminated water, and pay a civil penalty.

However, the Bladen County courts must approve the order and some Wilmington residents are worried the order won’t help them.

“The way that the order is structured, the second tier will mean that no one in the community will be drinking water with measurable PFAS concentrations above 10 parts per trillion,” DEQ Assistant Secretary for Environment Sheila Holman said.

Holman says water bills will be paid for the next 20 years for residents identified with well toxicity levels above 140 parts per trillion.

Public comment will continue until December 21.