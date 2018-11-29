WPD horse to undergo surgery to remove tumor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A member of the Wilmington Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit will undergo surgery next week to remove a melanoma tumor.

Comet, a 16 year old Dapple grey gelding, Percheron/Thoroughbred cross breed, has served with WPD for more than 10 years. He is one of three horses in the unit.

Surgery is slated for Dec. 5 at the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes a biopsy of the tumor. He is expected to be out of work for about a month.

The Mounted Patrol Unit responds to calls for service just as patrol units do, but with an emphasis on crowd control in the downtown area. The Mounted Unit also participates in ceremonial functions such as parades and funerals.

The Wilmington Mounted Patrol Unit is a member of the Carolinas Mounted Patrol Association, an association comprised of Mounted Patrol Units in North and South Carolina. The Mounted Patrol Unit attends yearly training and certification through this organization. The Mounted Unit was created in 1989.