Wrightsville Beach specialty license plates coming soon

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach in New Hanover County is possibly getting a new addition you can get for your car.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach is seeking approval to add specialty licenses plate design options for you at the DMV.

- Advertisement -

They say the process is lengthy but you need to place your order to get on the list for one.

They need a minimum initial order of 300 plates as a requirement of the approval.

If you wish to purchase a plate, you must complete the application form, print, sign on the signature line, and submit it with your payment to the town by 5:00 p.m. February 1.

Related Article: Local beach bar collects bikes to donate to Toys for Tots

You may either mail it to the Park Office (PO Box 626, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480) with your check or money order or you may drop it off at the Park Office where you may choose to pay by credit card.