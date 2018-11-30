Florence clean-up nearing $25M for City of Wilmington alone

Wilmington started its construction and demolition debris pick-up from Hurricane Florence on Oct. 8, 2018. (Photo: Monique Robinson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cleaning up from Hurricane Florence will cost the City of Wilmington about $25 million.

At its meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Wilmington City Council will consider $2,919,416 more to cover the final estimated costs of debris removal and repairs to buildings caused by Florence.

Council has already approved about $21 million for the clean-up.

The city says the federal government reimburses up to 75 percent of eligible costs. The city expects much of this cost to be reimbursed within the next two years.

