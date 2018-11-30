Girl reacts after NBA star Steph Curry answers her shoe complaint

(CBS News) — NBA superstar Steph Curry is fixing a problem with his shoe brand that waspointed out by a nine-year-old girl. Riley Morrison wrote him a letter, asking why his Curry 5 sneakers were being marketed to boys and were not available in girl’s sizes. In her words, “girls want to rock” the shoes too.

The Golden State Warriors player responded to Morrison, saying he has worked with Under Armour for the past two days to fix the problem. The shoes are now available on the Under Armour website in the girls section and, as CBS News’ Michelle Miller reports, Riley couldn’t be happier about it.

“Girls play basketball too and it’s not any more important for boys than girls,” Riley said.

Riley, who is starting a new basketball season, had asked her dad to buy her Curry 5 basketball shoes, but when he went to the website, Chris Morrison was surprised to see they were only available under the boys section.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

She didn’t think it was fair, so she took action and wrote Curry, “I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too.”

After Riley’s dad posted the letter on Instagram, Curry did just that, tweeting, “appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you.” Along with a hand-written response: “Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly.”

“The fact that he took the time out of his day to write to my daughter means a lot to me,” Riley’s dad said. “I’m just super happy that they made the change and now it’s on there, and i’m really proud of her for making a difference.”

Not only was the change made on the Under Armoud website, but Curry said he would send Riley a pair of the shoes and she would “be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6’s.”

Riley is satisfied that all girls can now find the shoes in their section.

“Boys aren’t the only ones that want them. Everybody wants them.”

Curry also invited Riley to come to Oakland for a special event that’s in the works for International Women’s Day on March 8. Riley said she can’t wait.