Honeywell announces HQ move to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. announced Friday that the Fortune 100 company is moving its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte.

The move will bring roughly 750 jobs to the area over the next six years — including 150 positions currently based in New Jersey — after North Carolina expanded tax breaks for high-paying jobs, according to an economic development official familiar with discussions between state officials and the company.

A second person present during discussions over the incentives needed to lure Honeywell to North Carolina said expanded tax breaks approved by the state legislature Thursday were designed to attract the company.

They spoke on condition of anonymity, citing confidentiality in business recruitment.

“Today is a landmark day,” Cooper said during the Friday announcement in Charlotte. “Our state was competitive on so many levels.”

He credited the North Carolina workforce for making the move possible.

“With our strong talent, robust infrastructure and unmatched quality of life, including our commitment to education and our low cost of living, North Carolina is the ideal headquarters choice for an elite company like Honeywell,” said Governor Cooper. “Charlotte is perfectly positioned to provide the education and training, infrastructure and amenities to attract and retain Honeywell’s top talent.”

Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk said it was not important to just bring jobs to Charlotte, but that the company wants to be a part of the community too.

“We’re already huge Panthers and Hornets fans, so we don’t need to be convinced,” Adamczyk said. “I’ve got to come back as soon as we wrap up here and convince a lot, about 150 of my colleagues in New Jersey, what a great city this is.”

The company’s move will bring more than $248 million in investment by the end of 2023.

Over the next 12 years, Honeywell will create 3,500 supporting jobs and $8 billion worth of impact in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Honeywell plans to relocate the company’s extended senior management team along with its Safety and Productivity Solutions business group headquarters.

