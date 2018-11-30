How to watch Garth Brooks concert this Sunday

(CBS News) — Last month Garth Brooks became the first artist to perform a concert inside Notre Dame Stadium, and now the special performance is coming to CBS. Nearly 85,000 fans were there to witness the concert live. It was recorded for the CBS special, “Garth: Live At Notre Dame!,” airing this Sunday on WWAY CBS and CBS All Access.

How to Watch Garth Brooks’ Notre Dame concert

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history. He’s produced 12 studio albums, two live albums, three compilation albums and four box sets. He’s the only artist in music history to have seven of his albums reach diamond status by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning at least 10 million copies sold.

He’s won two Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards and is a six-time winner of both the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year and Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year. Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

Brooks is married to country singer Trisha Yearwood. The country music power couple recently completed the three and a half year long “Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood,” selling over 6.3 million tickets.

About Notre Dame Stadium

88-year-old Notre Dame Stadium is home to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It’s seen nine national championship football teams and seven Heisman trophy winners. But it had never hosted a concert until last month.

Notre Dame tradition: “Play like a champion today”

Notre Dame football players have a tradition before each game. As they run out onto the field, they all touch a sign that reads “Play like a champion today.” Garth says he won’t do that in an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell.

“You know, the players, they touch the sign that says, ‘Play like a champion today’ before they—” O’Dell said.

“Amen,” Brooks said.

“Are you gonna touch it?”

“No way,” Brooks said. “The same way you don’t hoist the cup. That’s only for players. They’ve earned that right. I play, but I haven’t earned that right.”