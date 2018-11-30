Mayor: Cop to be fired for ‘despicable’ Christmas tree decor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday that a police officer who decorating a precinct Christmas tree with items such as a cigarette pack and police tape will be fired.

Frey called the tree a “racist display” and said the unidentified officer’s termination is necessary.

- Advertisement -

“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis,” Frey said in a statement. “The offending party will be fired before the day is over. Shifting the culture of the police department requires swift and decisive action. Termination is necessary — both to discipline the officer and to send a clear message: Chief (Medaria) Arradondo and I will not tolerate conduct that departs from our values.”

The head of the police officer’s union did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment on the officer’s firing.

The tree is in the precinct police station on the city’s North Side, which has a fractured relationship with police. The precinct was the site of more than two weeks of protests after the 2015 fatal police shooting of Jamar Clark, a black man.

A picture of the tree circulated online before the items were removed. They included a pack of Newport cigarettes, a cup from Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken, a bag of Takis and a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor beer.

According to the Star Tribune , City Council Member Phillipe Cunningham wrote on Facebook that an officer hung the inappropriate items as a prank after the tree was decorated.

Also Friday, the Minneapolis City Council voted to reduce the mayor’s proposed police budget for 2019 by more than $1 million.