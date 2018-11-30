NC girl leaves letter in Santa’s Mailbox asking for a kidney for her brother

FRANKLIN, NC (WLOS) — This time of year, children write to Santa with their wish list for Christmas, most hoping for toys. But one little girl wanted something more special.

“Some may not believe in you. But I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE,” the little girl wrote.

The letter was dropped off at the Lowe’s store in Franklin.

Store associate manager Shelly Thomas thinks the little girl named Kaitlyn may have been visiting from Florida, but Thomas still wants to find her.

“Hopefully, get a little bit of interest in some folks getting tested and show how important it really is,” Thomas said.

Customers said they find Kaitlyn’s actions heartwarming and reflective of this time of year.

