NC school system looks to stop suspending students who get in trouble

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Students who get in trouble in Wake County may not face school suspensions as a form of discipline in the future.

A proposal from the Wake County Board of Education aims to limit the number of school suspensions students face when they get in trouble at school.

“Suspensions have a very poor efficacy rate,” Wake County Public Schools System board member Dr. Jim Martin said. “If suspensions worked, you would not see repeat suspensions…We want discipline that maximizes learning that changes behavior.”