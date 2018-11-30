NC school system looks to stop suspending students who get in trouble

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Students who get in trouble in Wake County may not face school suspensions as a form of discipline in the future.
A proposal from the Wake County Board of Education aims to limit the number of school suspensions students face when they get in trouble at school.
“Suspensions have a very poor efficacy rate,” Wake County Public Schools System board member Dr. Jim Martin said. “If suspensions worked, you would not see repeat suspensions…We want discipline that maximizes learning that changes behavior.”
The proposal comes on the heels of a complaint filed in 2010 with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. The OCR and WCPSS reached an agreement to resolve the way the district handles disciplinary action and to further be in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.