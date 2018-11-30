Pleasure Island beaches to undergo renourishment this winter

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Following two devastating hurricanes in the past two years, the Cape Fear coast has taken a beating. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Wilmington announced Friday beaches on Pleasure Island will undergo renourishment this winter.

USACE says a $17.4-million periodic nourishment contract was awarded to Weeks Marine, Incorporated.

This contract for this coastal storm risk management project includes funding from multiple sources including federal, New Hanover County and the state of North Carolina, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.

“Periodic nourishment, or placement of additional sand along the shoreline, helps ensure that this project continues to provide authorized storm risk reduction benefits to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure as well as providing an outstanding recreational resource to the public until the next scheduled nourishment event, normally every three years,” a new release states.

The project will include additional repairs to the shoreline for sand lost due to hurricanes Matthew and Florence, according to USACE.

“The Corps was fortunate to receive additional emergency funding to cover these repairs at 100 percent federal cost,” said Project Manager Jim Medlock. “This allows us to place more sand on the shoreline while reducing the amount of non-Federal funding required to accomplish the overall contract scope.”

No word on when the project will start, but it must be completed by April 30 due to turtle nesting season.