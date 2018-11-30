Students shop for hundreds of gifts for virtual angel tree

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After Hurricane Florence left many families with a grim looking holiday season, Pender County Schools is working to make it magical again with a virtual angel tree.

Pender Early College High School students shopped for the hundreds of gifts Friday.

School’s spokeswoman Miranda Ferguson says the project aims to provide presents for more than 750 children.

More than 300 individuals, businesses and organizations have sponsored a child.

“This is a separate program that we launched as a school system, particularly, to help our families that have been affected by Hurricane Florence or who have just had a hard year financially,” said Ferguson. “We just wanted to do something to help them because they are apart of our family.”

Ferguson says thank you for the outpouring by the community in helping to give these children a happy holidays.