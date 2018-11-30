Sunset Beach Police increase patrols after rash of home break-ins

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Police has increased patrols across the town after numerous reports of homes being broken into over the past few weeks.

According to police, no one was home at the time of the incidents. They reportedly happened on the mainland as well as the island.

- Advertisement -

Most crimes happened at night, police say.

“We are asking our residents to be aware and be sure to keep your homes locked and leave exterior lights illuminated when not present in the home,” a new release stated.

Police ask you to report any suspicious people, vehicles, or sounds that you may hear.