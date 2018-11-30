WWAY Full Court Press : November 30, 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was the first fully packed night of high school basketball in the Cape Fear on Friday night. Hoggard football also saw their season come to an end in the 3rd round of the Class 4AA Playoffs as they fell to Pinecrest 26-17. Below, are the final scores from the night in hoops.

GIRLS

South Brunswick 39 , Heide Trask 21

East Bladen 75 , North Brunswick 47

Coastal Christian 18 , Hickory Grove 45

Green Sea Floyds 57 , South Columbus 36

Union 32 , West Bladen 50

Pender 21 , Laney 74

- Advertisement -

BOYS

Coastal Christian 65 , Hickory Grove 75

South Brunswick 69 , Heide Trask 19

East Bladen 60 , North Brunswick 75

Dixon 72 , Topsail 76

Pender 67 , Laney 76

Union 59 , West Bladen 75