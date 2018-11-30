WWAY Full Court Press : November 30, 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was the first fully packed night of high school basketball in the Cape Fear on Friday night. Hoggard football also saw their season come to an end in the 3rd round of the Class 4AA Playoffs as they fell to Pinecrest 26-17. Below, are the final scores from the night in hoops.
GIRLS
South Brunswick 39 , Heide Trask 21
East Bladen 75 , North Brunswick 47
Coastal Christian 18 , Hickory Grove 45
Green Sea Floyds 57 , South Columbus 36
Union 32 , West Bladen 50
Pender 21 , Laney 74
- Advertisement -
BOYS
Coastal Christian 65 , Hickory Grove 75
South Brunswick 69 , Heide Trask 19
East Bladen 60 , North Brunswick 75
Dixon 72 , Topsail 76
Pender 67 , Laney 76
Union 59 , West Bladen 75