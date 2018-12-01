Agencies hold disaster assistance workshop for Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Agencies around the area hosted a disaster assistance workshop Saturday for victims of Hurricane Florence.

The event was at Saint Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church. Agencies like HUD, FEMA and Hope Now were among the different companies at the workshop.

The event gave victims the chance to get help with mortgages and other rebuilding needs.

One representative from Hope Now talked about their goals for helping victims long-term.

“We just want to one, help spread the word that there is help and assistance available to them. I know we’re about two months now after the storm or so, but we just want people to know that there are programs out there for you,” said Oliver Samuel-Jakubos, of Hope Now.

If you could not make it out, Samuel-Jakubos says you can go online to get help from some of these agencies.