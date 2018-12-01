Community hero steps in for Kid Rock to lead holiday parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who helped stop a Waffle House shooter stepped into the role as grand marshal for the Nashville Christmas Parade as a last-minute replacement Saturday for Kid Rock, who got the boot for his profane comments on live TV.

James Shaw Jr. hopped into a horse-drawn carriage Saturday to lead the parade, news outlets reported. Kid Rock was nowhere to be seen as the parade started along its route, according to The Tennessean .

Shaw was hailed as a hero for wrestling a gun away from the shooter during a Nashville Waffle House shooting in April that killed four people and injured four others. On Saturday, Shaw was joined in the carriage by relatives of Akilah Dasilva, a musician who was killed in the shooting.

“It warms the heart to be here with the Dasilva family,” Shaw said.

Kid Rock posted on Instagram that his parade “had been rained on” and he would instead spend the day with his family.

“Sending well wishes for a break in the rain and a successful parade,” he wrote. “I love Nashville and the people she holds. But remember … Rock ‘n Roll never forgets!”

Kid Rock was ousted after using an expletive to describe television personality Joy Behar during an interview Friday on “Fox & Friends.”