Funeral services held for man killed by police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy for an African-American man shot to death by a police officer following a shooting at a crowded Alabama shopping mall.

Funeral services were held for 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. on Saturday in Birmingham.

A police officer in nearby Hoover fatally shot Bradford on Thanksgiving night while responding to the shooting.

Authorities initially identified Bradford as the shooter, but later said they were wrong and evidence indicated he likely did not fire the rounds that wounded two people that night.

Bradford’s death sparked a week of protests in Hoover.

Minister Mike McClure Jr., who describes himself as the Bradford family’s pastor, says he wants the funeral to provide a comfort to the young man’s family, particularly his parents.