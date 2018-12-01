Longtime Democrat wants SC to pass Equal Rights Amendment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s longest serving House member says she is going to try to get the Legislature to pass the Equal Rights Amendment no matter what.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter says she isn’t sure if she will have any co-sponsors and knows a Democrat trying to pass any proposal in the Republican dominated general Assembly is a tough task.

But Cobb-Hunter told The Post and Courier of Charleston the state at least needs to have a discussion on eliminating discrimination against women in employment, health care and other areas.

The Equal Rights Amendment was first proposed in 1972, but has not reached the 38 states needed to ratify it into the U.S. Constitution.